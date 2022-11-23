In pics: mist-enveloped ‘city in the sky’ in SW China's Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 09:48, November 23, 2022

Aerial photo shows the scenery of mist-enveloped Lyuchun county, Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Media Convergence Center of Lyuchun county/Lu Yihua)

Situated on a ridge, Lyuchun county in Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, has just one main road running through it. There are no traffic lights in the county seat. On early winter mornings, as the mist rises from the valleys and gradually envelopes the county, local people feel as if they are in "a city in the sky."

