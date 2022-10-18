Home>>
Carved colors: Pu'er woodblock prints
(People's Daily App) 15:17, October 18, 2022
Pu'er printmaking from Yunnan Province is unique because of its rustic shapes and vibrant primative colors. Watch how young people are updating this ancient art form.
(Video source: Kuaishou)
