Languages

Archive

Tuesday, October 18, 2022

Home>>

Carved colors: Pu'er woodblock prints

(People's Daily App) 15:17, October 18, 2022

Pu'er printmaking from Yunnan Province is unique because of its rustic shapes and vibrant primative colors. Watch how young people are updating this ancient art form.

(Video source: Kuaishou)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Hongyu)

Photos

Related Stories