Yi people's cigarette box dance
(People's Daily App) 14:26, November 09, 2022
The cigarette box dance is a traditional dance of the Yi ethnic group in Honghe, southwest China's Yunnan Province. It is known for its exaggerated movements and rich expressiveness.
