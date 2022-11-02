Home>>
Baima Snow Mountain in SW China's Yunnan sees first snowfall in autumn
(People's Daily Online) 09:17, November 02, 2022
|The Baima Snow Mountain in Deqin county, Diqing Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of southwest China's Yunnan Province sees its first snowfall this autumn. (Photo courtesy of the convergence media center of Deqin county)
The Baima Snow Mountain in Deqin county, Diqing Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of southwest China's Yunnan Province recently saw its first snowfall this autumn.
The white snow turned the mountain into a wonderland interspersed with hints of golden autumn leaves.
