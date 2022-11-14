Home>>
Colorful dawn redwood forest in SW China's Yunnan
(People's Daily Online) 10:15, November 14, 2022
|Photo shows a colorful dawn redwood forest at a wetland in Dianwei village, Panlong district, Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo courtesy of the media convergence center of Panlong district)
At this time of year, leaves of the dawn redwood trees at a wetland in Dianwei village, Panlong district, Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province change colors, with some turning orange and red while others remain green, forming a picturesque view.
The wetland of dawn redwood is located in the upper reaches of Dianchi Lake in the Songhuaba water source reserve. Thanks to years of ecological restoration, ecology in the reserve is improving year by year.
