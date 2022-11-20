China-South Asia Expo opens in China's Yunnan

Xinhua) 09:30, November 20, 2022

This photo taken on Nov. 19, 2022 shows a view of Kunming Dianchi International Convention and Exhibition Center, the venue for the 6th China-South Asia Exposition in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

KUNMING, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- The 6th China-South Asia Exposition and the 26th China Kunming Import and Export Fair opened Saturday in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

During the four-day session, held online and offline, people from 80 countries, regions, and international organizations will participate and discuss the theme of "New Opportunities for New Development."

A total of 13 pavilions on green energy, modern agriculture with plateau characteristics, biomedicine and health, advanced manufacturing, and tourism culture, etc., have been set up.

The expo has become a platform for economic and trade cooperation and people-to-people exchanges. More than 200 projects will likely be signed at this year's expo, with investments expected to exceed 400 billion yuan (56.2 billion U.S. dollars).

Since the first expo took place in 2013, 89 countries, regions, and international organizations have participated, and 2,770 domestic and foreign projects have been inked, statistics show.

Exhibitors display embroidery skills of Yi ethnic group at the 6th China-South Asia Exposition in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

An exhibitor plays Go game, known as Weiqi in Chinese, with a robot at the booth of iFLYTEK at the 6th China-South Asia Exposition in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Exhibitors dressing in ethnic costumes are seen at the 6th China-South Asia Exposition in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

An exhibitor (R) introduces goods at the 6th China-South Asia Exposition in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

This photo taken on Nov. 19, 2022 shows a new energy vehicle at the 6th China-South Asia Exposition in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

This photo taken on Nov. 19, 2022 shows a view of the International Pavilion of the 6th China-South Asia Exposition in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

