Home>>
Lugu Lake as vivid as mirror in Yunnan
(People's Daily App) 10:55, November 21, 2022
Winter offers a brand new look at Lugu Lake in Lijiang, Yunnan Province. With the clarity of a mirror, the lake reflects the blue sky and green mountains.
(Produced by Du Jieqiong and Dong Feng)
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China-South Asia Expo opens in China's Yunnan
- Colorful dawn redwood forest in SW China's Yunnan
- Labor education at primary school in SW China's Yunnan gives students all-round development
- Yi people's cigarette box dance
- Coffee grown by women of Wa ethnic group in SW China's Yunnan sent as a gift at UN
- Baima Snow Mountain in SW China's Yunnan sees first snowfall in autumn
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.