Snow-covered Bayanbulak grassland presents enchanting scenery

Ecns.cn) 13:26, December 09, 2022

A herd of cattle graze on the snow-covered Bayanbulak grassland in Hejing county, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Fusheng)

Snow turns the Bayanbulak grassland into winter wonderland in Hejing county, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Snow-covered mountains embrace the bright, blue sky above the Bayanbulak grassland, Hejing County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Fusheng)

A herd of cattle graze on the snow-covered Bayanbulak grassland in Hejing County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Snow turns the grassland into winter wonderland. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Fusheng)

