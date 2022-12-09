Snow-covered Bayanbulak grassland presents enchanting scenery
A herd of cattle graze on the snow-covered Bayanbulak grassland in Hejing county, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Fusheng)
Snow turns the Bayanbulak grassland into winter wonderland in Hejing county, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.
