Nonagenarian in NW China's Xinjiang enjoys happiness in later life

People's Daily Online) 14:15, December 08, 2022

90-year-old Anuwaer Nuerbieke lives in Xinyuan county, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The nonagenarian often sits at the door of his house and enjoys watching children playing in the village. He also takes his two young grandchildren horse-riding, makes harnesses and sometimes helps them with their homework.

Anuwaer Nuerbieke is a well-respected figure in the village and often receives visits from friends and relatives. He now lives a happy life and is in good health, surrounded by filial children and grandchildren. Click the video to see what his daily life is like.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Du Mingming)