Winter: Time to move the flock

(People's Daily App) 14:43, December 05, 2022

It is 18 degrees below zero on the banks of Sayram Lake in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Herdsmen drive their sheep to Santai Grass Farm for winter in Bole city. So far the snow has not impeded the transfer. Hot water and food are prepared for the herdsmen en route.

