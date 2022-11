We Are China

Urumqi restores public transport, operations of essential businesses

Xinhua) 14:42, November 29, 2022

Customers buy groceries at a supermarket in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 28, 2022. (Photo by Yu Jingmin/Xinhua)

Urumqi, the capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, has gradually restored public transport and operations of essential businesses starting Monday.

A customer buys food in Midong District of Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

A man makes nang, a local flatbread, in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Nov. 28, 2022. (Photo by Li Lairu/Xinhua)

A staff member puts goods onto shelves at a supermarket in Tianshan District of Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 28, 2022. (Photo by Zhou Peng/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Nov. 28, 2022 shows traffic on Hongxing Road in Shuimogou District of Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

