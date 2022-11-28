Embroiders enjoy prosperous lives in Jeminay county, NW China’s Xinjiang
Women are enjoying prosperous lives through Kazakh embroidery in Jeminay county, Altay Prefecture, northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.
Two women make Kazakh embroidery works at an embroidery shop in Jeminay county, Altay Prefecture, northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 21, 2022. (Photo courtesy of the Convergence Media Center of Jeminay county)
In recent years, the county has launched a range of policies, including granting interest-free loans for people who want to start their own businesses, to help women in rural areas increase their incomes while remaining close to where they live.
A woman makes a Kazakh embroidery work at an embroidery shop in Jeminay county, Altay Prefecture, northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 21, 2022. (Photo courtesy of the Convergence Media Center of Jeminay county)
Photo shows Kazakh embroidery works at an embroidery shop in Jeminay county, Altay Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 21, 2022. (Photo courtesy of the Convergence Media Center of Jeminay county)
