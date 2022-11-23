Aygul embraces better life through thriving tourism in NW China's Xinjiang

People's Daily Online) 16:48, November 23, 2022

Tacun, or Tagelake village, is a popular tourism destination in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Its beautiful scenery and pleasant climate has made it an ideal place for tourists to enjoy some peace and tranquility away from the hustle and bustle of city life.

Aygul, a staff member of an inn in the locality, has been working there for eight months. The inn boasts various kinds of dome-shaped rooms that allow tourists to enjoy looking at the starry sky through the roof at night.

The thriving local tourism industry not only provides tourists with a great travel experience, but has also helped Aygul lead a better life. She enjoys her job and the working environment, and also met her husband at the workplace. The couple live and work together in this idyllic place, and are making plans together for a sweet future.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Du Mingming)