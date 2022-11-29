Home>>
Snowy Kanas, Xinjiang
(People's Daily App) 14:37, November 29, 2022
Snow has transformed Kanas scenic area in Altay prefecture, the northernmost tip of Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The snow season in Altay lasts 7-8 months in its mountain areas. The average snow thickness is more than 1 meter.
