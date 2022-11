Horses run on snow-covered prairie in Xinjiang

Ecns.cn) 13:58, November 30, 2022

A herd of horses gallop on snow-covered prairie in Zhaosu county, known as "hometown of pegasus", Kazak Autonomous Prefecture of Ili, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 27, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Li Wenwu)

