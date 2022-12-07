32,000 livestock herded to winter pastures in Xinjiang

Herders drive livestock heading for a winter pasture in northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Yuan Junping)

More than 32,000 livestock in Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps have successfully migrated to winter pastures after two months.

