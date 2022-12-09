Camels move to winter pasture in Badain Jaran Desert
A herd of camels are guided to winter pastures in the Badain Jaran Desert in Alashan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo/China News Service)
A herd of camels are guided to winter pastures in the Badain Jaran Desert in Alashan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo/China News Service)
A herd of camels are guided to winter pastures in the Badain Jaran Desert in Alashan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo/China News Service)
A herd of camels are guided to winter pastures in the Badain Jaran Desert in Alashan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo/China News Service)
A herd of camels are guided to winter pastures in the Badain Jaran Desert in Alashan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo/China News Service)
Photos
Related Stories
- Colorful light beams appear in skies of Inner Mongolia
- 5-year-old masters grassland skills
- Beautiful early winter scenery of Ergun Wetland in N China's Inner Mongolia
- Ecoprotection efforts boost Inner Mongolia
- China's Inner Mongolia sees foreign trade up 19.6 pct in January-October
- Amazing Ulansuhai Nur ecological restoration project
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.