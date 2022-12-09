Camels move to winter pasture in Badain Jaran Desert

Ecns.cn) 13:18, December 09, 2022

A herd of camels are guided to winter pastures in the Badain Jaran Desert in Alashan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo/China News Service)

A herd of camels are guided to winter pastures in the Badain Jaran Desert in Alashan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo/China News Service)

A herd of camels are guided to winter pastures in the Badain Jaran Desert in Alashan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo/China News Service)

A herd of camels are guided to winter pastures in the Badain Jaran Desert in Alashan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo/China News Service)

A herd of camels are guided to winter pastures in the Badain Jaran Desert in Alashan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo/China News Service)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Hongyu)