Colorful light beams appear in skies of Inner Mongolia
(Photo/Inner Mongolia Daily APP)
On the evening of Nov. 27, 2022, colorful light beams appeared in the sky above Alihe township of Oroqen Autonomous Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.
Natural light beams can sometimes be seen on winter nights in cold regions. The rare phenomenon occurs when light meets floating ice particles after snow. The lower the temperature is, the stronger the reflection of the light. On Nov. 27, the lowest temperature in Oroqen Autonomous Banner was about 30 degrees Celsius below zero.
(Photo/Inner Mongolia Daily APP)
(Photo/Inner Mongolia Daily APP)
(Photo/Inner Mongolia Daily APP)
(Photo/Inner Mongolia Daily APP)
(Photo/Inner Mongolia Daily APP)
(Photo/Inner Mongolia Daily APP)
(Photo/Inner Mongolia Daily APP)
Photos
Related Stories
- 5-year-old masters grassland skills
- Beautiful early winter scenery of Ergun Wetland in N China's Inner Mongolia
- Ecoprotection efforts boost Inner Mongolia
- China's Inner Mongolia sees foreign trade up 19.6 pct in January-October
- Amazing Ulansuhai Nur ecological restoration project
- In pics: autumn scenery of Arxan city in Inner Mongolia
- Inner Mongolia expands telecom networks in vast forests of Greater Hinggan Mountains
- Picturesque autumn scenery in Inner Mongolia
- Foreign trade of China's Inner Mongolia up 20.4 pct in Jan-Aug
- Autumn scenery of Daqing Mountain in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.