Colorful light beams appear in skies of Inner Mongolia

People's Daily Online) 09:17, December 08, 2022

(Photo/Inner Mongolia Daily APP)

On the evening of Nov. 27, 2022, colorful light beams appeared in the sky above Alihe township of Oroqen Autonomous Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

Natural light beams can sometimes be seen on winter nights in cold regions. The rare phenomenon occurs when light meets floating ice particles after snow. The lower the temperature is, the stronger the reflection of the light. On Nov. 27, the lowest temperature in Oroqen Autonomous Banner was about 30 degrees Celsius below zero.

(Photo/Inner Mongolia Daily APP)

(Photo/Inner Mongolia Daily APP)

(Photo/Inner Mongolia Daily APP)

(Photo/Inner Mongolia Daily APP)

(Photo/Inner Mongolia Daily APP)

(Photo/Inner Mongolia Daily APP)

(Photo/Inner Mongolia Daily APP)

