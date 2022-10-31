Amazing Ulansuhai Nur ecological restoration project

(People's Daily App) 15:53, October 31, 2022

Standing on the top of a mountain, or boating on the lake, here we can experience nature closely. This is the Ulansuhai Nur ecological restoration project by the China State Construction Engineering Group Corporation (CSCEC) in Bayannur, Inner Mongolia.

After three years of work, the project has achieved a lot. About 6 million birds come here every year. Shrubs have reversed the spread of the desert. Fields have become more and more fertile. The project has expanded the usable environment for nearby tiny desert villages.

In this video, Alan will lead you to Ulansuhai Nur and show you how the builders restored the beauty of this desert pearl by coordinating work on mountains, rivers, forests, fields, lakes, grass, and sand.

