Home>>
Amazing Ulansuhai Nur ecological restoration project
(People's Daily App) 15:53, October 31, 2022
Standing on the top of a mountain, or boating on the lake, here we can experience nature closely. This is the Ulansuhai Nur ecological restoration project by the China State Construction Engineering Group Corporation (CSCEC) in Bayannur, Inner Mongolia.
After three years of work, the project has achieved a lot. About 6 million birds come here every year. Shrubs have reversed the spread of the desert. Fields have become more and more fertile. The project has expanded the usable environment for nearby tiny desert villages.
In this video, Alan will lead you to Ulansuhai Nur and show you how the builders restored the beauty of this desert pearl by coordinating work on mountains, rivers, forests, fields, lakes, grass, and sand.
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- In pics: autumn scenery of Arxan city in Inner Mongolia
- Inner Mongolia expands telecom networks in vast forests of Greater Hinggan Mountains
- Picturesque autumn scenery in Inner Mongolia
- Foreign trade of China's Inner Mongolia up 20.4 pct in Jan-Aug
- Autumn scenery of Daqing Mountain in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia
- Inner Mongolia flourishing amid integrated ecological efforts
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.