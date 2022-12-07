Home>>
5-year-old masters grassland skills
(People's Daily App) 16:17, December 07, 2022
This cute child is only 5 years old and he is already proficient at feeding water and food to sheep, cleaning things, cooking and repairing tools. Raised on the grassland, he began to learn to work independently at the age of 3.
(Produced by Zha Xinyue and Dong Feng)
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)
