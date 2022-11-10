China's Inner Mongolia sees foreign trade up 19.6 pct in January-October

Xinhua) 14:32, November 10, 2022

HOHHOT, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region saw robust foreign trade growth in the first 10 months of 2022, statistics from the local customs showed Thursday.

The region's total import and export value hit 119.83 billion yuan (about 16.5 billion U.S. dollars) from January to October, up 19.6 percent year on year.

Exports rose 28 percent to 49.11 billion yuan from the same period last year, while imports increased 14.3 percent to 70.72 billion yuan.

Notably, Inner Mongolia's private sector took the lead in boosting foreign trade growth. The foreign trade contributed by private enterprises increased 26.9 percent year on year to over 82 billion yuan, accounting for 68.8 percent of the region's total.

The region's trade with countries along the Belt and Road increased 26.2 percent year on year, and its trade with the members of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership rose 4.9 percent during the period.

