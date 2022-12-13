Scenery of Quxu section of Yarlung Zangbo River, Tibet

Xinhua) 08:46, December 13, 2022

This photo taken on Dec. 11, 2022 shows a bird at Quxu section of the Yarlung Zangbo River in Quxu County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

This mobile phone photo taken on Dec. 11, 2022 shows the scenery of Quxu section of the Yarlung Zangbo River in Quxu County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Shen Hongbing)

This photo taken on Dec. 11, 2022 shows birds at Quxu section of the Yarlung Zangbo River in Quxu County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Huang Yaoman)

This mobile phone photo taken on Dec. 11, 2022 shows the scenery of Quxu section of the Yarlung Zangbo River in Quxu County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Shen Hongbing)

This photo taken on Dec. 11, 2022 shows the scenery of Quxu section of the Yarlung Zangbo River in Quxu County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)