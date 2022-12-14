Home>>
Wild Siberian ibex forage, play on rocks in NW China’s Xinjiang
(People's Daily Online) 14:08, December 14, 2022
|Photo shows wild Siberian ibex goats foraging and playing in mountains in Aheyazi Grand Canyon, Zhaosu county, Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/Li Zhongming)
Siberian ibex goats inhabit rocky scree areas of plateaus at high altitudes, and are under national second-class protection in China. Thanks to the increased efforts made by Zhaosu county to protect wild animals, the population of this rare species has grown continuously in recent years.
Photos
