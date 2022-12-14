Wild Siberian ibex forage, play on rocks in NW China’s Xinjiang

People's Daily Online) 14:08, December 14, 2022

Photo shows wild Siberian ibex goats foraging and playing in mountains in Aheyazi Grand Canyon, Zhaosu county, Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/Li Zhongming)

Siberian ibex goats inhabit rocky scree areas of plateaus at high altitudes, and are under national second-class protection in China. Thanks to the increased efforts made by Zhaosu county to protect wild animals, the population of this rare species has grown continuously in recent years.

