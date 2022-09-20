Recovered raptors released to wild in Beijing
A raptor is released in the suburbs of Beijing, Sept. 19, 2022. Six recovered raptors -- a kestrels, two red-footed falcons and three kestrels -- were released to the wild on Monday. All of them are listed as Class II National protected animals in China. (Photo: China News Service/Fu Tian)
