We Are China

In pics: bird, fish market in Damascus, Syria

Xinhua) 09:07, February 24, 2022

A boy raises a hand for a pet bird to stand at a market in Damascus, Syria, Feb. 22, 2022. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)

A pet bird stands on the hand of a boy at a market in Damascus, Syria, Feb. 22, 2022. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)

Pet birds are sold at a market in Damascus, Syria, Feb. 22, 2022. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)

A boy looks at birds for sale at a market in Damascus, Syria, Feb. 22, 2022. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)

A child looks at goldfish for sale at a market in Damascus, Syria, Feb. 22, 2022. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)