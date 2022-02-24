Home>>
In pics: bird, fish market in Damascus, Syria
(Xinhua) 09:07, February 24, 2022
A boy raises a hand for a pet bird to stand at a market in Damascus, Syria, Feb. 22, 2022. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)
A pet bird stands on the hand of a boy at a market in Damascus, Syria, Feb. 22, 2022. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)
Pet birds are sold at a market in Damascus, Syria, Feb. 22, 2022. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)
A boy looks at birds for sale at a market in Damascus, Syria, Feb. 22, 2022. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)
A child looks at goldfish for sale at a market in Damascus, Syria, Feb. 22, 2022. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)
