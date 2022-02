We Are China

Shopkeepers make preparation for upcoming Valentine's Day in Syria

Xinhua) 09:17, February 11, 2022

A shopkeeper makes preparation for the upcoming Valentine's Day in Damascus, Syria on Feb. 10, 2022. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)

