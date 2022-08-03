Home>>
County in NW China’s Shaanxi Province serves as major habitat for several rare, highly-prized animal species
(People's Daily Online) 16:40, August 03, 2022
|Photo shows a crested ibis in Yangxian county, Hanzhong city, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo/CCTV.com)
With a favorable location and a mild climate, Yangxian county of Hanzhong city, northwest China's Shaanxi Province is home to some of the most valuable wild species in the country.
In the Changqing National Nature Reserve located in the county, the “Four Treasures of the Qinling Mountains,” namely the giant panda, golden monkey, takin and crested ibis, can be spotted.
Besides, the county is the world’s only artificial breeding site for crested ibis, a rare bird species under first-class state protection in China, as well as serving as a major habitat for the crested ibis in the wild. It also happens to be the locality where the valuable bird species was first discovered.
