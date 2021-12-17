We Are China

Black bearded saki cub makes debut in Chimelong Safari Park

Ecns.cn) 15:54, December 17, 2021

Congcong, a male black bearded saki cub born on July 22, 2021, meets public at Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 16, 2021. (Photo/China News Service)

