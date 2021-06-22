Home>>
World Giraffe Day celebrated in Yongin, South Korea
(Xinhua) 13:58, June 22, 2021
A staff member feeds giraffes at Everland theme park in Yongin, South Korea, June 21, 2021. Everland in South Korea celebrates World Giraffe Day, which falls on June 21 each year, with visitors. (Everland/Handout via Xinhua)
