Tropical animals escape cold with customized intimate services in south China's Guangxi

How do hippopotamuses, giraffes and other animals from tropical areas cope with the cold in winter as the recent minimum temperature in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, sharply dropped to only 6 Celsius degrees?

These animals have been provided with customized intimate services to escape the cold at the zoo in Nanning.

A giraffe warms itself by the fire. (Photo/Yu Jing)

In the snake park, Colombian red-tailed boa constrictors, Sulcata tortoises, Burmese pythons and other animals take shelter from the cold under heating lights. Meanwhile, Siamese alligators gather together to enjoy "sunbathing" and sometimes climb into the pool to soak in the "hot spring.” In the primate park, ring-tailed lemurs either huddle together or sit around electric oil heaters, while giraffes in the breeding area warm themselves by the fire while leisurely "tasting" fresh leaves.

Siamese alligators gather together to enjoy "sunbathing". (Photo/Yu Jing)

Liu Haihua, head of the snake park, said that snakes, lizards and turtles are the first animals to enjoy the heating treatment in the zoo every year. As soon as the weather turns cold, their homes are equipped with thermal lamps and heaters.

Animals also need to put on weight in autumn in order to protect themselves against the cold and keep warm.

A red-tailed boa constrictor takes shelter from the cold under a heating light. (Photo/Yu Jing)

Since the beginning of autumn, the zoo in Nanning has adjusted the diet of animals, increasing the amount of feed, as well as vitamins, cod liver oil and other nutrients, enhancing the physique of the animals to improve their ability to withstand the severe cold through the winter, introduced Xu Guohong, keeper of the animal management department at the zoo.

A Sulcata tortoise takes shelter from the cold under a heating light. (Photo/Yu Jing)

Ring-tailed lemurs sit around an electric oil heater. (Photo/Yu Jing)