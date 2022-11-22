Home>>
Qilian Mountain National Park becomes paradise for wild animals in early winter
(People's Daily Online) 09:17, November 22, 2022
|Photo shows wild animals inside the Qilian Mountain National Park in Sunan Yugu Autonomous County, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo/An Weibin)
Inside the Qilian Mountain National Park in Sunan Yugu Autonomous County, northwest China's Gansu Province, many animals, including the alpine musk deer, a wild animal under first-class state protection in China, Tibetan snowcock, a wild animal under second-class state protection in China, blue sheep and daurian partridges have been spotted foraging and playing on the grassland. In recent years, Sunan Yugu Autonomous County has taken various measures to protect and improve the local ecological environment. As a result, the population of wild animals in the locality has continued to expand.
