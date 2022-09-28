Artist creates lifelike specimens to present beauty of animals

Recently, Dong Tao, an artist specializing in making animal specimens, has been busy creating specimens of over 30 animals to be used for research purposes at a studio in Dongying city, east China's Shandong Province.

Dong Tao repairs the eyelid of a peafowl specimen. (Photo/sd.dzwww.com)

Dong, born in 1983 in Dongying city, cultivated a fondness for animals when he was a child. After graduating from middle school, Dong, who had gained some expertise in fine arts, began engaging in making animal specimens. After learning techniques from various masters and gaining related knowledge through training, Dong eventually mastered the craft.

In 2018, Dong was invited by a scenic area in east China's Jiangsu Province to make a specimen of a stranded whale. Completing the 7-meter-long specimen in half a year, Dong gained widespread fame because of the specimen.

Dong Tao repairs teeth of a crocodile specimen. (Photo/sd.dzwww.com)

Many of Dong's works have been prize winners at Chinese animal specimen competitions, with one specimen made by Dong once winning second place at an international competition. Over the past 12 years, Dong has made specimens of over 2,000 animals.

Dong Tao works on a specimen of a fennec fox. He has already spent two months producing the specimen. (Photo/sd.dzwww.com)

Dong Tao colors a crayfish specimen. (Photo/sd.dzwww.com)

Photo shows lifelike animal specimens made by Dong Tao. (Photo/sd.dzwww.com)

Dong Tao popularizes science knowledge to children using bird specimens at a children's palace in Chenguan township, Dongying city, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo/sd.dzwww.com)

