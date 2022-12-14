Swans wintering in Korla of NW China’s Xinjiang add charm to city

People's Daily Online) 17:24, December 14, 2022

Citizens watch swans swim in the Peacock River in Korla, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/Que Hure)

Many citizens recently visited Peacock River, Cuckoo River, as well as other places inhabited by migratory birds in Korla, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, to watch hundreds of swans swim and play in the water.

Korla has attracted over 100 swans in recent winters, due to its pleasant climate and safe water sources.

