Wintering migrant birds arrive at Dongting Lake wetland in C China

Xinhua) 09:00, December 15, 2022

This photo taken on Dec. 14, 2022 shows white cranes at Hengling Lake Provincial Nature Reserve, a part of Dongting Lake wetland, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Wintering migrant birds have recently arrived at Dongting Lake wetland, central China's Hunan Province.

This photo taken on Dec. 13, 2022 shows bean geese at Donggu Lake wetland of the Quyuan administration area, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Zhao Zhongzhi)

This photo taken on Dec. 13, 2022 shows little swans at Donggu Lake wetland of the Quyuan administration area, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Zhao Zhongzhi)

This photo taken on Dec. 13, 2022 shows little swans at Donggu Lake wetland of the Quyuan administration area, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

This photo taken on Dec. 13, 2022 shows spoonbills at Donggu Lake wetland of the Quyuan administration area, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Zhao Zhongzhi)

This photo taken on Dec. 14, 2022 shows migratory birds at Hengling Lake Provincial Nature Reserve, a part of Dongting Lake wetland, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Zhao Zhongzhi)

This photo taken on Dec. 13, 2022 shows little swans at Donggu Lake wetland of the Quyuan administration area, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

This photo taken on Dec. 13, 2022 shows little swans at Donggu Lake wetland of the Quyuan administration area, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

This photo taken on Dec. 13, 2022 shows little swans at Donggu Lake wetland of the Quyuan administration area, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

This photo taken on Dec. 14, 2022 shows spoonbills and cormorants at Hengling Lake Provincial Nature Reserve, a part of Dongting Lake wetland, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

