Chinese couple become 'gas station attendants' for migratory birds

People's Daily Online) 09:21, December 12, 2022

A couple in Qinhuangdao City, north China's Hebei Province, who have a passion for birdwatching, have become bird protection volunteers, feeding and protecting migratory birds on an island in Qinhuangdao, one of the world's five major channels for migratory birds.

Every year, several million migratory birds fly to Qinhuangdao and forage on Shihenan island, the only natural island in the city.

Song Deming (left) and Hu Xiaoyan (right), a couple who volunteer to feed and protect migratory birds on Shihenan island in Qinhuangdao, north China's Hebei Province, move from a boat to the shore. (Photo/CMG China Voice)

Shihenan island is more than 80 hectares in area and has 3.54 kilometers of coastline. As the island is located on a bird migration route and is isolated from the outside world, the wetlands there have served as a "gas station" for migratory birds.

More than 400 species of birds can be found in an area of less than one square kilometer on the island, including bird species under national first-class protection in China, such as the Chinese egret, Saunders's gull, and black stork.

Egrets rest or forage on Shihenan island in Qinhuangdao, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo/CMG China Voice)

Song Deming and his wife Hu Xiaoyan have always been birdwatchers. After they retired, they started to protect and take pictures of birds.

In 2020, the couple joined an organization committed to protecting and rescuing birds, and have since been working there as investigators. They are tasked with recording, analyzing, and archiving information such as species and number of birds, as well as when and where birds arrive on Shihenan island.

They are like "gas station attendants" for migratory birds, said Song, who explained that their main job is to obtain information about the island’s ecological environment, watch out for any behavior that may harm the birds, and keep a record of birds on the island.

Pied avocets forage in a shallow water area on Shihenan island in Qinhuangdao, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo/CMG China Voice)

"Our task today is to feed the birds. We have prepared some corn kernels. Over the past years, we have become used to eating and resting in the wild. We are happy to do volunteer work, as we take pleasure in protecting birds," said the couple.

After years of working at their "gas station", the couple have become familiar with everything here. According to Hu, she has a very good idea of when and where birds arrive and leave, rest, and reproduce on the island.

“Now, all kinds of birds have come. These are Chinese penduline tits, and these are vinous-throated parrotbills. They come in droves. I can tell what they are by the sounds they make," Hu said.

Combo photo shows birds on Shihenan island in Qinhuangdao, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo/CMG China Voice)

The couple’s happiest time of the day is when they watch flocks of migratory birds soar up into the blue clear sky.

"It's not easy for birds to survive. We hope everyone can protect them and live in peace with animals and birds," the couple noted.

Hu Xiaoyan, a woman who volunteers to feed and protect migratory birds on Shihenan island in Qinhuangdao, north China's Hebei Province, observes birds. (Photo/CMG China Voice)

