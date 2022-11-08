Home>>
How to photograph birds
(People's Daily App) 13:24, November 08, 2022
The early bird catches the worm. See how a bird photographer voyages to swamps, forests and rivers to catch amazing photographs.
(Video source: Kuaishou, edited by Zhao Xiaobei)
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- In pics: Migratory birds fly to West Lake to overwinter
- Red-crowned cranes spotted at Zhalong National Nature Reserve in NE China's Heilongjiang
- Steps taken to welcome migratory birds to drought-hit lake
- In pics: gannets at Cape Kidnappers, New Zealand
- Nanchuan district of SW China's Chongqing becomes bird's paradise
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.