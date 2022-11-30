Home>>
Rare robin bird spotted in Qinghai
(Ecns.cn) 14:04, November 30, 2022
A rare robin bird is spotted flying over Mangya city, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Xiaojiong)
The red-breasted robin, Britain's National Bird, is 14-centimeter-long and weighs at about 16-22 grams. It was listed on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's red list of threatened species in 2012.
