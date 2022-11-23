In pics: several rare bird species spotted in Xiong'an New Area
|Photo shows a wild red-crowned crane, a species under first-class state protection in China, in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo/Zhang Xuenong)
Many birds under state protection have recently been spotted in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, including Baer’s pochards, red-crowned cranes, black storks, mute swans, and reed parrotbills.
Baiyangdian Lake in Xiong'an New Area has become an important stop, wintering ground and breeding place for birds along the East Asian-Australasian Flyway. Since the new area was established, an increasing number of birds, including some rare birds, have been discovered in Baiyangdian Lake, indicating a significant improvement in the lake's ecological environment.
Baiyangdian Lake is now home to 242 species of wild birds. This is an increase of 36 species compared with the number before the establishment of Xiong'an New Area. Among them, 10 species are under first-class state protection, 44 are under second-class state protection, and 188 species are under state protection and are of important ecological, scientific and social value or are under other levels of protection.
Photos
Related Stories
- In pics: Migratory birds fly to West Lake to overwinter
- Red-crowned cranes spotted at Zhalong National Nature Reserve in NE China's Heilongjiang
- Steps taken to welcome migratory birds to drought-hit lake
- In pics: gannets at Cape Kidnappers, New Zealand
- Nanchuan district of SW China's Chongqing becomes bird's paradise
- Rare bird released after treatment in south China's Guangdong
- Birds seen in Guanshan Lake Park in SW China's Guizhou
- Australian researchers see rebound in world's most endangered bird
- Shutterbugs spot endangered birds near village in E China’s Jiangxi
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.