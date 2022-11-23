In pics: several rare bird species spotted in Xiong'an New Area

Photo shows a wild red-crowned crane, a species under first-class state protection in China, in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo/Zhang Xuenong)

Many birds under state protection have recently been spotted in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, including Baer’s pochards, red-crowned cranes, black storks, mute swans, and reed parrotbills.

Baiyangdian Lake in Xiong'an New Area has become an important stop, wintering ground and breeding place for birds along the East Asian-Australasian Flyway. Since the new area was established, an increasing number of birds, including some rare birds, have been discovered in Baiyangdian Lake, indicating a significant improvement in the lake's ecological environment.

Baiyangdian Lake is now home to 242 species of wild birds. This is an increase of 36 species compared with the number before the establishment of Xiong'an New Area. Among them, 10 species are under first-class state protection, 44 are under second-class state protection, and 188 species are under state protection and are of important ecological, scientific and social value or are under other levels of protection.

