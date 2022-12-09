Red-billed blue magpies seen inside nature reserve in SW China's Chongqing

People's Daily Online) 16:27, December 09, 2022

Several red-billed blue magpies were recently captured foraging in the snow in the Yintiaoling National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality.

Red-billed blue magpies are seen in the Yintiaoling National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Chinanews.com/courtesy of the Yintiaoling National Nature Reserve)

Red-billed blue magpies belong to the corvidae family, and live in the over 20,000 hectare nature reserve in Wuxi county, Chongqing. With a body length of between 54 and 65 centimeters, the bird has a red bill and red feet, a black head, neck, and chest, and a long tail with black or white marking.

Although they don’t appear large, red-billed blue magpies can be very fierce, especially during the breeding season, hence their nickname: the "angry bird".

Red-billed blue magpies are widely distributed and their population remains steady. The birds have been put on China's list of terrestrial wild animals of significant ecological, scientific, and social value.

