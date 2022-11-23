Panda Ru Yi plays in snow

November 23, 2022

Six-year-old male Ru Yi was recently spotted running and rolling at the Moscow Zoo after the city was blanketed by a heavy snow. Ru Yi and 5-year-old female Ding Ding arrived in Moscow in 2019 from China's southwestern Sichuan Province for a 15-year joint research program.

