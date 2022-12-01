Harbin Ice-Snow World under construction in northeast China

Xinhua) 08:58, December 01, 2022

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 29, 2022 shows the construction site of the Harbin Ice-Snow World, a renowned seasonal theme park opening every winter, in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Engineering vehicles lift ice at the construction site of the Harbin Ice-Snow World, a renowned seasonal theme park opening every winter, in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 29, 2022 shows the construction site of the Harbin Ice-Snow World, a renowned seasonal theme park opening every winter, in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 29, 2022 shows the construction site of the Harbin Ice-Snow World, a renowned seasonal theme park opening every winter, in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 29, 2022 shows the construction site of the Harbin Ice-Snow World, a renowned seasonal theme park opening every winter, in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 29, 2022 shows the construction site of the Harbin Ice-Snow World, a renowned seasonal theme park opening every winter, in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)