Languages

Archive

Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Home>>

In pics: floating ice appears in Fuyuan, NE China's Heilongjiang

(People's Daily Online) 09:20, November 30, 2022
In pics: floating ice appears in Fuyuan, NE China's Heilongjiang
(Photo/Chen Lei)

Floating ice has started to appear on the section of the Heilongjiang River in Fuyuan city, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province in recent days, due to a drop in temperature and the arrival of upstream ice floe.

Large and small sections of ice are seen floating on the wide river, presenting a magnificent view.

Fuyuan, China's easternmost city, is located at the intersection of the Heilongjiang River and the Wusuli River. 


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】【9】

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)

Photos

Related Stories