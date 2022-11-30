Home>>
In pics: floating ice appears in Fuyuan, NE China's Heilongjiang
(People's Daily Online) 09:20, November 30, 2022
|(Photo/Chen Lei)
Floating ice has started to appear on the section of the Heilongjiang River in Fuyuan city, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province in recent days, due to a drop in temperature and the arrival of upstream ice floe.
Large and small sections of ice are seen floating on the wide river, presenting a magnificent view.
Fuyuan, China's easternmost city, is located at the intersection of the Heilongjiang River and the Wusuli River.
