In pics: floating ice appears in Fuyuan, NE China's Heilongjiang

People's Daily Online) 09:20, November 30, 2022

Floating ice has started to appear on the section of the Heilongjiang River in Fuyuan city, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province in recent days, due to a drop in temperature and the arrival of upstream ice floe.

Large and small sections of ice are seen floating on the wide river, presenting a magnificent view.

Fuyuan, China's easternmost city, is located at the intersection of the Heilongjiang River and the Wusuli River.

