China's Heilongjiang sees foreign trade up 30.5 pct in Jan-Sept

Xinhua) 09:49, October 31, 2022

HARBIN, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province saw its foreign trade in goods grow by 30.5 percent year on year to 190.15 billion yuan (about 26.5 billion U.S. dollars) in the first three quarters of this year, customs data showed.

The province's exports rose by 17.2 percent year on year to 36.36 billion yuan, while its imports saw an increase of 34.1 percent to 153.79 billion yuan in the January-September period, according to Harbin customs in the provincial capital.

During the period, Heilongjiang's imports and exports to countries along the Belt and Road reached 149.79 billion yuan, up 38.5 percent, accounting for 78.8 percent of the province's total foreign trade value. Trade with members of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership rose 20.8 percent.

The export of goods, including labor-intensive products and agricultural products, saw an increase during the period. The province also saw a growth in the import of agricultural products, iron ore, mechanical and electronic products, and sawn timber.

