China's foreign trade of goods up 9.9 pct in Jan.-Sept.

Xinhua) 13:28, October 24, 2022

BEIJING, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- China's foreign trade of goods jumped 9.9 percent year on year to 31.11 trillion yuan (about 4.75 trillion U.S. dollars) during the first nine months of 2022, official data showed Monday.

Exports rose 13.8 percent year on year to 17.67 trillion yuan, while imports increased 5.2 percent from a year ago to 13.44 trillion yuan, according to the General Administration of Customs.

From January to September, China's trade with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, the European Union, and the United States grew 15.2 percent, 9 percent and 8 percent, respectively.

In this period, China's trade with Belt and Road countries soared 20.7 percent year on year to 10.04 trillion yuan.

Private enterprises saw imports and exports increase 14.5 percent from a year ago to 15.62 trillion yuan in the first nine months, accounting for 50.2 percent of the country's total.

Exports of mechanical and electrical products expanded by 10 percent to account for 56.8 percent of the total, and exports of labor-intensive products jumped 12.7 percent from a year ago.

