View of Zhalong National Nature Reserve in northeast China

Xinhua) 11:21, October 26, 2022

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 21, 2022 shows a view of the Zhalong National Nature Reserve in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

Zhalong National Nature Reserve is the world's biggest habitat and reproduction base of wild red-crowned cranes. It is known as the "home of red-crowned cranes" in China. (Photo by Song Yanjun/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 21, 2022 shows a view of the Zhalong National Nature Reserve in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

Zhalong National Nature Reserve is the world's biggest habitat and reproduction base of wild red-crowned cranes. It is known as the "home of red-crowned cranes" in China. (Photo by Song Yanjun/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 21, 2022 shows a view of the Zhalong National Nature Reserve in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

Zhalong National Nature Reserve is the world's biggest habitat and reproduction base of wild red-crowned cranes. It is known as the "home of red-crowned cranes" in China. (Photo by Song Yanjun/Xinhua)

Red-crowned cranes are pictured in the Zhalong National Nature Reserve in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 21, 2022.

Zhalong National Nature Reserve is the world's biggest habitat and reproduction base of wild red-crowned cranes. It is known as the "home of red-crowned cranes" in China. (Photo by Song Yanjun/Xinhua)

Red-crowned cranes are pictured in the Zhalong National Nature Reserve in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 15, 2022.

Zhalong National Nature Reserve is the world's biggest habitat and reproduction base of wild red-crowned cranes. It is known as the "home of red-crowned cranes" in China. (Photo by Song Yanjun/Xinhua)

Red-crowned cranes are pictured in the Zhalong National Nature Reserve in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 21, 2022.

Zhalong National Nature Reserve is the world's biggest habitat and reproduction base of wild red-crowned cranes. It is known as the "home of red-crowned cranes" in China. (Photo by Song Yanjun/Xinhua)

Red-crowned cranes fly above the Zhalong National Nature Reserve in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 15, 2022.

Zhalong National Nature Reserve is the world's biggest habitat and reproduction base of wild red-crowned cranes. It is known as the "home of red-crowned cranes" in China. (Photo by Song Yanjun/Xinhua)

Red-crowned cranes fly above the Zhalong National Nature Reserve in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 21, 2022.

Zhalong National Nature Reserve is the world's biggest habitat and reproduction base of wild red-crowned cranes. It is known as the "home of red-crowned cranes" in China. (Photo by Song Yanjun/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)