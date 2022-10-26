View of Zhalong National Nature Reserve in northeast China
This aerial photo taken on Oct. 21, 2022 shows a view of the Zhalong National Nature Reserve in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.
Zhalong National Nature Reserve is the world's biggest habitat and reproduction base of wild red-crowned cranes. It is known as the "home of red-crowned cranes" in China. (Photo by Song Yanjun/Xinhua)
This aerial photo taken on Oct. 21, 2022 shows a view of the Zhalong National Nature Reserve in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.
This aerial photo taken on Oct. 21, 2022 shows a view of the Zhalong National Nature Reserve in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.
Red-crowned cranes are pictured in the Zhalong National Nature Reserve in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 21, 2022.
Red-crowned cranes are pictured in the Zhalong National Nature Reserve in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 15, 2022.
Red-crowned cranes are pictured in the Zhalong National Nature Reserve in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 21, 2022.
Red-crowned cranes fly above the Zhalong National Nature Reserve in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 15, 2022.
Red-crowned cranes fly above the Zhalong National Nature Reserve in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 21, 2022.
