Ecology restored in N China's Tieli

Xinhua) 16:24, July 22, 2022

Aerial photo taken on July 21, 2022 shows the waterscape in Tieli City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. In recent years, Tieli City has worked on water pollution control and water project construction, providing local residents with improved living environment. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Aerial photo taken on July 21, 2022 shows the waterscape in Tieli City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. In recent years, Tieli City has worked on water pollution control and water project construction, providing local residents with improved living environment. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Aerial photo taken on July 21, 2022 shows the waterscape in Tieli City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. In recent years, Tieli City has worked on water pollution control and water project construction, providing local residents with improved living environment. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Aerial photo taken on July 21, 2022 shows the Hulan River in Tieli City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. In recent years, Tieli City has worked on water pollution control and water project construction, providing local residents with improved living environment. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

People enjoy themselves in a waterscape scenic area in Tieli City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 21, 2022. In recent years, Tieli City has worked on water pollution control and water project construction, providing local residents with improved living environment. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Aerial photo taken on July 21, 2022 shows the waterscape in Tieli City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. In recent years, Tieli City has worked on water pollution control and water project construction, providing local residents with improved living environment. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Aerial photo taken on July 21, 2022 shows the waterscape in Tieli City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. In recent years, Tieli City has worked on water pollution control and water project construction, providing local residents with improved living environment. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)