Local economy in Heilongjiang continues to recover amid stronger growth momentum in 1st quarter

Xinhua) 09:05, May 09, 2022

A worker is busy in a workshop of Dongan Auto Engine Co., Ltd. in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 15, 2022. The local economy in Heilongjiang continued to recover amid stronger growth momentum in the first quarter. Heilongjiang's value-added industrial output, an important economic indicator, went up 8.1 percent year on year in the first quarter of this year. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A worker is busy in a workshop of Harbin Electric Machinery Company Ltd. of Harbin Electric Corporation in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 1, 2022. The local economy in Heilongjiang continued to recover amid stronger growth momentum in the first quarter. Heilongjiang's value-added industrial output, an important economic indicator, went up 8.1 percent year on year in the first quarter of this year. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A worker is busy in a workshop of Harbin Turbine Company Ltd. of Harbin Electric Corporation in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 7, 2022. The local economy in Heilongjiang continued to recover amid stronger growth momentum in the first quarter. Heilongjiang's value-added industrial output, an important economic indicator, went up 8.1 percent year on year in the first quarter of this year. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Workers are busy in a workshop of Harbin Turbine Company Ltd. of Harbin Electric Corporation in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 7, 2022. The local economy in Heilongjiang continued to recover amid stronger growth momentum in the first quarter. Heilongjiang's value-added industrial output, an important economic indicator, went up 8.1 percent year on year in the first quarter of this year. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Workers are busy in a workshop of Dongan Auto Engine Co., Ltd. in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 15, 2022. The local economy in Heilongjiang continued to recover amid stronger growth momentum in the first quarter. Heilongjiang's value-added industrial output, an important economic indicator, went up 8.1 percent year on year in the first quarter of this year. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Workers are busy in a workshop of Harbin Electric Machinery Company Ltd. of Harbin Electric Corporation in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 1, 2022. The local economy in Heilongjiang continued to recover amid stronger growth momentum in the first quarter. Heilongjiang's value-added industrial output, an important economic indicator, went up 8.1 percent year on year in the first quarter of this year. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A worker is busy in a workshop of Dongan Auto Engine Co., Ltd. in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 15, 2022. The local economy in Heilongjiang continued to recover amid stronger growth momentum in the first quarter. Heilongjiang's value-added industrial output, an important economic indicator, went up 8.1 percent year on year in the first quarter of this year. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A worker is busy in a workshop of Harbin Turbine Company Ltd. of Harbin Electric Corporation in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 7, 2022. The local economy in Heilongjiang continued to recover amid stronger growth momentum in the first quarter. Heilongjiang's value-added industrial output, an important economic indicator, went up 8.1 percent year on year in the first quarter of this year. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A worker is busy in a workshop of Harbin Electric Machinery Company Ltd. of Harbin Electric Corporation in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 1, 2022. The local economy in Heilongjiang continued to recover amid stronger growth momentum in the first quarter. Heilongjiang's value-added industrial output, an important economic indicator, went up 8.1 percent year on year in the first quarter of this year. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)