Scenery of paddy fields in Tieli, Heilongjiang

Xinhua) 09:14, July 21, 2022

Aerial photo taken on July 20, 2022 shows the paddy fields in Tieli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Aerial photo taken on July 20, 2022 shows farmers weeding in the paddy fields in Tieli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Aerial photo taken on July 20, 2022 shows a farmer weeding in the paddy fields in Tieli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

