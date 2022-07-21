Scenery of paddy fields in Tieli, Heilongjiang
Aerial photo taken on July 20, 2022 shows the paddy fields in Tieli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
Aerial photo taken on July 20, 2022 shows the paddy fields in Tieli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
Aerial photo taken on July 20, 2022 shows the paddy fields in Tieli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
Aerial photo taken on July 20, 2022 shows farmers weeding in the paddy fields in Tieli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
Aerial photo taken on July 20, 2022 shows the paddy fields in Tieli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
Aerial photo taken on July 20, 2022 shows a farmer weeding in the paddy fields in Tieli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
