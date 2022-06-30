Huanggou power station in Heilongjiang put into full operation
Aerial photo taken on June 29, 2022 shows the reservoir of the Huanggou pumped-storage hydropower station in Hailin City of Mudanjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Huanggou power station, the pumped-storage hydropower station with the highest latitude in China, was put into full operation on Wednesday. The power station has a total installed capacity of 1.2 million kW. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
