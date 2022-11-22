Have you ever seen color of Wusuli River in winter?

(People's Daily App) 13:55, November 22, 2022

On the Wusuli River along the China-Russia border in Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, sapphire ice is everywhere. Air frozen below the surface gives the river a totally unique seasonal view.

(Produced by Du Jieqiong and Dong Feng)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)